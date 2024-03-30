Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.