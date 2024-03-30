Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 599 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $481.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $355.82 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.