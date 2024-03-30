Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,536,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $25.71 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

