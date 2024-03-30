Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 288,761.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,522 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.67 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

