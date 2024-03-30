Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1,427.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498,765 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after purchasing an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

