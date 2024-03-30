Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $254.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

