Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

