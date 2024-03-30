Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

