Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $61.05 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

