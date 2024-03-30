Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,579 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.