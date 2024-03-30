Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.