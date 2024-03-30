Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.
CRH Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.