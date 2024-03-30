Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

