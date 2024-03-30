Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBR stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.81%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

