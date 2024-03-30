Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,234 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.70.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

