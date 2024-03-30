Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
