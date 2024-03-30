China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.63. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 129,668 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.44.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 257,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

