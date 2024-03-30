China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,706,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 29th total of 3,615,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,688.0 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

