Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 72.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.