Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $259.13. 1,878,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,697. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.87.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

