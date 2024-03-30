Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

