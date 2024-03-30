Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 264.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.60.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Cintas stock opened at $687.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.36. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.