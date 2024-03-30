CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 4.9%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06. 75,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 95,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CINT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $552.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

