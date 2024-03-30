Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

