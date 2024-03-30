City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $336.21

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.21 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 310.20 ($3.92). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.98), with a volume of 16,627 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 335.72.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,379.31%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

