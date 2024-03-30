Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Down 1%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Clicks Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.3935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.