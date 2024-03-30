Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

