Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $636.95 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $78.67 or 0.00112069 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $636.95 million and $37.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,461 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,460.55954018 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 79.23319414 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $56,102,769.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.