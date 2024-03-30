Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

