Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 307,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

