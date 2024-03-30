Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

RFG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557. The company has a market cap of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

