Conflux Price Tops $0.49 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $79.08 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,039.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $597.77 or 0.00853483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00145744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00187739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00140833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,985,081,326 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,579,783 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,984,917,320.24 with 3,847,417,309.95 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.4852138 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $86,252,206.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.