CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONXW. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONX by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317,516 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CONX by 1,662.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 279,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of CONX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. CONX has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

