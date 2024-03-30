Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,953 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 18th, Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics's revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

