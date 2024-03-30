Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Trading Down 6.8 %

TRONW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 34,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,045. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

