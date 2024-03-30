Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 1.9% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Corning by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

