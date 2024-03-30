Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2,362.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

