Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CASH opened at $50.48 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

