Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $83.21 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

