Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHR opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.64 and its 200 day moving average is $230.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

