Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 3,060 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.