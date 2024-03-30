Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $177.40.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

