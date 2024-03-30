CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.93

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.93 and last traded at $149.58, with a volume of 67837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

