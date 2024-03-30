Creditcoin Price Up 10.3% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $339.17 million and $58.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

