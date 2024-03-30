Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoMagic and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than NeoMagic.

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group -20.59% -7.82% -6.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credo Technology Group $164.28 million 21.06 -$16.55 million ($0.23) -92.13

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credo Technology Group.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

