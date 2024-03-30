Critical Comparison: Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Fifth Street Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.84%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.84 $44.19 million $0.76 14.87 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 48.49% 18.79% 13.69% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

