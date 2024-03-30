Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 164,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 230,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

