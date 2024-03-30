Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $18.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00025850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

