Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Crown Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of CRWN opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.59.
About Crown Capital Partners
