Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CRWN opened at C$4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Capital Partners has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.59.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

