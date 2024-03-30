Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.