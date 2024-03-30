Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Down 5.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 5,637,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,370,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Cybin Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.
Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
