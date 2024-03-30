Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Down 5.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 5,637,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,370,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Cybin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cybin by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

See Also

